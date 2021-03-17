Dabiri-Erewa calls for calm over Gbillah, Deputy speaker saga

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, has appealed to all stakeholders, especially Nigerians living abroad to remain calm.

The appeal was made to quell the controversial issue of the presentation of a petition by Hon Mark Gbillah from Benue State on behalf of Mzough U Tiv Amerika (MUTA) which was rejected by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Ahmed, who presided over the day’s plenary session.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Erewa said that the Commission has intimated the Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Tolu Akande Shadipe of the numerous petitions and concerns of Nigerians abroad on the issue.

She expressed optimism that the leadership of the House of Representatives would resolve the issue amicably.

“The role and contributions of the Nigerians in diaspora home and abroad is most appreciated and can never be ignored,” She added.

A viral video of the House had emerged plenary wherein the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, presiding, turned down a presentation of a petition by Mark Gbillah, PDP, representing Gwer East-Gwer West constituency of Benue State filed by Mzough U Tiv Amerika on insecurity in Benue State.

But Dabiri-Erewa in a letter to speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday, and copied to the House Committee Chairman on Diaspora said the commission received complaints from Nigerians in the Diaspora expressing their anger over the stand of the Deputy Speaker when the matter was presented at the house.

“The video has inflamed tension and caused a significant uproar amongst the Nigerian in Diaspora community.”

“In view of this, we appeal to Mr speaker to intervene and use your good office to do all that can be done to mitigate the effect of this unfortunate incidence,” the letter read in part.

