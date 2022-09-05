D-8 countries pledge support for Nigeria’s energy transition plan

The Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) member countries have indicated their readiness to support Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.

Secretary-General of D-8, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, made this known when he received in the audience some members of the Board of Directors of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET), who visited the Republic of Turkiye recently to sign a partnership deal with Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), a foremost Turkish energy firm, with a view to turning around the fortune of Nigerian power sector reforms efforts for more improved performance.

While briefing the delegation led by Mr Nebolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power of Nigeria at the D-8 Secretariat in Istanbul, Ambassador Imam welcomed members of the Board of NBET PLC to his office, and updated them on the various programmes and activities of the D-8 organization, since his assumption of duty early this year.

A statement from the Press Office of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, on Monday, in Abuja and signed by Mr Ilham Uludag, said Imam praised the bold initiative of the Government of Nigeria for having thought it wise to enter into partnership with a foremost Turkish energy firm, Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), in the area of the energy sector, adding that this would further concretize the ongoing efforts at the D-8 organisation to scale up intra- cooperation among member countries.

“The step being taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria by going into partnership with a company in one of our member countries to solve its electricity problems gladdens our hearts and this is the type of initiative we are encouraging and ready to support at our organisation,” he said.

Speaking further, the Secretary-General emphasised on the key importance of the energy sector towards achieving the goals of economic growth in D-8 member countries and pledged the support of the organisation for Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan.

He disclosed that the Organisation will be holding its first sectoral Meeting on Energy in Iran later this year and enjoined NBET to participate along with the Nigerian delegation, while also promising to liaise with member countries for possible capacity-building programmes with NBET in the area of energy.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Nebolisa Anako, who is the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, thanked the Secretary-General for accepting to receive his team and used the opportunity to share information on the role of NBET in the Nigerian power sector.

Amongst members of the delegation from Nigeria that accompanied Mr Anako was, Mr Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ms Patience Oniha, Director General, Debt Management Office of Nigeria and Mr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa MD/CEO, NBET.

During the visit, Mr Onder Yol, Chairman of ZY Electric Company in Turkiye, was also on hand to introduce his company, where he explained its projects in the renewable energy sector and sought potential collaboration with the Nigerian government.

