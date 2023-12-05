The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nigeria, Ambassador Zdeněk Krejčí, has commissioned a block of five classrooms at the secondary school section of the Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) schools in Abuja, funded by the Embassy.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, Ambassador Krejčí said the Czech Republic, as a middle-income country, attaches a lot of importance to education, and as such, the Embassy of the Czech Republic will always support courses that project and promote education in Nigeria.

He expressed happiness that FOMWAN used the funds for what they were meant for and described the organisation as a reliable partner that can be trusted with money.

“The Czech Republic is a middle-income country that is not rich in mineral deposits, but we attach a lot of importance to education. We want to help those who are not so fortunate to get assistance. We’re always ready to support those projects that will promote education in Nigeria.

“It’s important that we have reliable partners to work with, and today FOMWAN has clearly shown that they are very reliable.

We are always happy when we see that people use the funds given for the projects they were meant for. We’ll continue to support noble projects that will sustain the growth of education in Nigeria,” Ambassador Krejčí said.

The deputy head of mission of the Embassy, Hana Trousilová, said the building is part of the development projects of the Czech Republic in Abuja in particular and Nigeria as a whole. She added that her country does not discriminate when it comes to projects that will have a lasting impact on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

The Amirah (Head) of FOMWAN, FCT Chapter, Hajia Fatimah Isah Ndako, while appreciating the kind gesture of the Czech Republic, called on Ambassador Krejčí to help facilitate quick completion of the building so that can provide more accommodation for the students.

“Your Excellency, FOMWAN is looking for you to come to our aid to complete the good work you have started to a finishing level where our junior and senior secondary school students can be accommodated in a conducive learning environment.

“Like the legendary Oliver Twist, we’ll ask for more, and I know that you will always come to assist us because of your passion for education, women, and youth. We request the completion of the structure and also our skill acquisition centre for women and youths.”

Those who attended the event are the Trade and Development Counsellor of the Embassy, Marie Nwanyanwu; former Amira, Dr. Maryam Adamu; Nayibah Amirah, Rashidat Lawal; Secretary, Ayandiran Afolashade; Financial Secretary, Hajara Abu; Treasurer, Asiat Adebayo; and the PRO, Hafsat Surajudeen.

Others are the assistant secretary, Salamatu Musa Yahaya; the welfare officer, Kuburat Adeosun; the assistant welfare officer, Ramatu Abubakar; the dawah officer, Sauda Mohammed; and the auditor, Bilikis Fatolu.

