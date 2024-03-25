Cybersecurity and data encryption expert Kunle Oloyede shed light on the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity, offering valuable insights into the challenges faced by professionals in the field and suggesting key strategies for industry advancement.

With a career spanning eight years, Kunle Oloyede has established himself as a leading figure in the cybersecurity and data encryption spheres.

Passionate about safeguarding data and information, Oloyede’s journey into this field was driven by a deep-seated interest in the evolving landscape of data encryption, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Reflecting on the challenges encountered in the cybersecurity space, Oloyede highlighted the ever-changing nature of the field, which demands constant vigilance to stay updated on emerging threats.

Quantum computing, insider threats, and resource constraints were identified as major hurdles faced by professionals in the industry.

To ensure optimal service delivery to clients, Oloyede emphasised the importance of continuous self-improvement.

Engaging in rigorous research, collaborating on capstone projects, and participating in hackathons and penetration testing were cited as practical steps taken to enhance skills and expertise.

Additionally, honing communication skills and upholding ethical standards were underscored as crucial aspects of client satisfaction.

When asked about the core solutions provided to clients, Oloyede outlined offerings such as secure access control, data loss prevention, network segmentation, and the deployment of firewalls, all aimed at fortifying organisational defences against cyber threats.

Looking ahead, Oloyede proposed several strategies for industry growth and resilience.

He advocated for increased investment in research and development by both government and private entities, emphasising its role in preparing society for evolving cyber threats.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate individuals and organisations about issues like identity theft and network penetration, thereby mitigating financial losses.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE