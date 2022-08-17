CyberSafe Foundation’s NoGoFallMaga Community releases investment scam handbook

NoGoFallMaga (NGFM), a campaign instituted by the CyberSafe Foundation, has released its first Investment Scam handbook through its Community platform.

Released recently, to align with this year’s World Youth Day, the Investment scam Handbook is an essential tool that would protect individuals and businesses from investment scams.

It provides an in-depth look at the warning signs of Ponzi scams and offers tips on how to stay safe. The objective is for the handbook to continuously educate people on these cybercrime tactics. The timely release of the Handbook is to align with the theme for this year’s World Youth Day, which is ‘Intergenerational Solidarity’; and the NGFM community wants to encourage people, especially the youth to show solidarity with other generations by educating them about the danger of investment scams. Since youths are the most active online, more conversant with emerging technologies and energetic, the onus is on them to act as a sort of intergenerational stop-gap, protecting other generations from the nefarious activities of fraudsters.

The CyberSafe Foundation’s NoGoFallMaga (NGFM) Community is a group of online security experts who are set to help people protect their money, assets, and identities online. The cybersecurity community is an initiative of CyberSafe Foundation, an NGO strategically positioned and on a mission, to ensure inclusive and safe digital access in Africa. NGFM has 142 active Volunteers and has uncovered and exposed over 20 Ponzi Schemes in Nigeria alone. Also, they’ve helped SMEs, the aged and people at large by bringing awareness about these schemes.

