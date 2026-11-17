A cyberattack has affected 178 major organisations across the world, including CNN, BBC, Zoom, Fox News, HSBC, Salesforce, IKEA and Air France-KLM, with hackers reportedly deploying malware capable of stealing payment information and exploiting iOS devices.

CNN reported that the attack involved the injection of malicious scripts into the Optimizely Web platform, exposing visitors to affected websites to potential data theft and other security threats, according to cybersecurity firm Report URI.

Other organisations reportedly affected include Ledger and Equifax, with the incident raising concerns over the security of websites and digital platforms used by major global companies.

The banking and financial services sector was the worst hit, accounting for 32 of the affected organisations.

Among them was British multinational bank HSBC, whose operations were reportedly affected across several markets, including the United States, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The attack highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing organisations that rely on third-party web platforms and digital services to manage their online operations.