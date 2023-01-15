Cut short your break, return to music, Bovi, Dakolo urge Davido

Fans of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido are not the only ones calling on the singer to shelve his break and return to music.

Popular entertainers in the music and comedy circles including singer, Timi Dakolo and stand-up comedian, Bovi have led the calls for Davido’s quick return.

The singer had shortly after his performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar hinted that he would be back to making music again in March.

The break, it was learnt was part of his plans to get over the death of his son Ifeanyi, who drowned in a pool inside the singer’s Banana Island palatal home.

R gathered that Davido and his fiancée, Chioma got married some days after the Assurance crooner reportedly travelled to East to pay Chioma’s dowry and recieve blessings of her parents.

Speaking about why he couldn’t wait for Davido’s return, Iyawo Mi crooner, Dakolo said he missed the 30 BG boss, describing him as a nice guy.

His counterpart, Bovi also said anything Davido does this year, he would be surely take the front row.

“I don’t know the dates. But anything davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing davido like babe wey break my heart.”

