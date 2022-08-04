Customs uncover 55 cartons of tramadol worth N1.375bn concealed inside food flasks

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday revealed how importers concealed 55 cartons of Tramadol worth N1.375bn inside food flasks at the Lagos ports.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Customs Command, Controller Malanta Ibrahim Yusuf explained that when the container came into the ports, it was declared as cooking appliances.

According to Controller Malanta, “It is my pleasure to welcome you all once again to appraise you with the recent anti-smuggling activities of the command.

“On 21st of July, 2022, acting on incredible intelligence, our officers at the APM Terminals successfully intercepted a 1by20ft container with number SUDU-7538656 manifested as 272 cartons of stainless steel hotpots.

“It was captured and declared as cooking appliances, measuring/checking instruments and furnace burners to evade arrest.

“The said container was positioned, opened and jointly examined with relevant agencies and found to contain 55 Cartons of Tramadol concealed in food flasks. Each carton of Tramadol contains 50 rolls, each roll contains 10 packs and each pack contains 10 sachets of Tramadol.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our action of impounding this container is in line with the provisions of section 46 and 47 of Customs Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

