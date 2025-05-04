Nigerian Customs
Customs to establish regulatory presence at Nigerdock’s SIIFZ

Tola Adenubi

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has pledged to establish a new Customs Area Command at the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), following an official visit to the facility recently.

During the visit, the CGC expressed delight at the level of investment made on the island and commended Nigerdock, a maritime and logistics company, and operators of the SIIFZ, for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

He stated that the Service is in the final stages of documentation to establish a dedicated Command at the Free Zone, which will enhance operations and strengthen regulatory presence.

“We are Just at the stage where we are finalising all the documentation, and I am very sure that by the next time I visit this place, I’ll be received by a Customs Area Controller”, the CGC stated.

He emphasised the importance of synergy between Customs and private sector operators in driving national economic goals.

“We are looking forward to a symbiotic relationship, that which will benefit the Nigeria Customs Service, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the Nigerdock as a corporate entity.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SIIFZ, Semiu Akorede, expressed appreciation for the Service’s support and highlighted the significance of the visit to the zone’s operational growth.

“Your coming here today is going to add a lot of value. We have enjoyed the support of Customs officers that are working with us here, and those that come here to carryout some operations, and I can confirm to you that we have been working together without any rancour”, he stated.

“The Consolidation of the activities we are asking for is going to assist in ensuring that we have a seamless operation moving forward”, he concluded.

