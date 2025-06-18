Customs seizes guns, ammunitions, Cannabis Sativa, others in Ogun

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday announced the seizure of five units of Dane guns, 88 rounds of live cartridges, 1,037 parcels of cannabis sativa, 13,125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), four trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice (2,627 bags), four units of foreign used vehicles, among other contraband.

Addressing journalists at the Idiroko Border Base of the Command, the Customs Area Controller, Controller Godwin Otunla, explained that the seizures were made since he assumed office on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

According to Controller Otunla, “Since I assumed office, I have been privileged to lead a team of dedicated, vigilant, and courageous operatives. These operatives’ commitment to the Service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation remains steadfast and inspiring.

“Today’s briefing highlights our progress and key achievements in border security and anti-smuggling efforts through strategic enforcement and collaboration with relevant security agencies. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm the NCS’s strong commitment to safeguarding national security, promoting economic stability, and protecting the health of citizens.

“These achievements are made possible under the visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the consistent support of his management team.

“In the area of anti-smuggling, we intensified surveillance, deployed strategic intelligence, and strengthened collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders to enhance border operations.

“These deliberate efforts have yielded remarkable results. Between 24 April 2025 and today, our operatives successfully intercepted and seized large quantities of prohibited items, including: 1,037 parcels of coconut-sized cannabis sativa; five units of Dane guns; 88 rounds of live cartridges; 13,125 litres of PMS; 2,627 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, which is more than four trailer loads; four units of foreign-used vehicles; seven units of means of conveyance vehicles; and 29 bundles of used pneumatic tyres.

“The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of these seizures stands at ₦344,853,244 — a clear testament to our zero-tolerance stance against smuggling and economic sabotage.

“The seized items were intercepted at different locations across Ogun State, including Lusada/Ado-Odo axis, Abule Kazeem/Igbo-Ora Road, Abeokuta axis, Imeko axis, Idiroko/Owode axis, and Ipokia axis, among others.

“For emphasis, the seizures of cannabis sativa and arms and ammunition are particularly worrisome, given their far-reaching impact on our youth, public health, and national security.”

On revenue generation, Controller Otunla stated: “Prior to my assumption of duty in April 2025, the sum of ₦10,621,250 was generated as revenue for the Command. However, through renewed commitment and strategic realignment, the figure was significantly increased to ₦42,279,240.00 by the end of May 2025.”

“This improvement reflects the deliberate efforts to block revenue leakages, ensure compliance, and foster legitimate trade across our borders.”

In the area of stakeholders’ engagement, Controller Otunla explained: “In line with inter-agency synergy and national protocol, we shall, in the course of this briefing, formally hand over the seized cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command.

“We shall also hand over the seized arms, ammunition, and explosive materials to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, for further necessary actions.

“The details of all the items to be handed over include:

Single-barrel Dane guns — 5 units

Live cartridges — 1,433 rounds

16×4.8cm Best Fireworks (Indoor) — 18 pieces

12×3.8cm Best Fireworks (Indoor) — 30 pieces

1,037 parcels of cannabis sativa.”

He continued: “Permit me to use this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his dynamic leadership, unflinching support, and consistent encouragement. His administration has redefined operational effectiveness and fostered a culture of excellence across Commands nationwide.

“I also extend sincere commendation to the gallant officers and men of Ogun I Area Command, whose relentless efforts—despite daunting challenges—have made these successes possible. Their dedication is not only commendable but patriotic.

“Let me specifically recognise and appreciate the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Customs Police Unit (CPU), Acting Deputy Comptroller of Revenue, Valuation Unit, and Technical Supervisor (TS) for their concerted efforts towards our achievements.

“Furthermore, I wish to acknowledge the collaborative support of our sister agencies, traditional institutions, local informants, community leaders, and the youth. Their unwavering support continues to enhance our operational efficiency. Security is a collective responsibility, and we do not take these partnerships for granted.

“I want to implore us to observe a minute’s silence in honour of the departed king of our host community, the late Oba John Olakunle Ojo (JP), Oniko of Ikolaje-Idiroko Kingdom. May his soul rest in perfect peace. His reign contributed immensely to the peaceful co-existence we are enjoying in Idiroko and its environs.”

He concluded: “I reaffirm our unwavering resolve to sustain this momentum. Smugglers and their collaborators are hereby warned to steer clear of Ogun I Command. We remain vigilant, alert, and ready to confront any threat to the economic and security interests of our nation.

“The NCS under my leadership at Ogun I Command will continue to act with integrity, courage, and professionalism—guided by our mandate and committed to national development.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE