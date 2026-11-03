Customs seizes drugs worth N6.1bn in South-West

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday revealed that its officers seized 400 grams of Cocaine in Ondo, while intercepting other seizures like 5,986 parcels of Cannabis sativa and Indica weighing 3,407.83 kg, amongst others worth N6,194,695,947.05 across other South-Western States in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, acting Customs Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit, Oladapo Afeni explained that the Unit, under his assumption of office, has streamlined and coordinated internal processes, prioritized intelligence-driven enforcement, improved surveillance, risk-based examination, and stronger cooperation with relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

According to Comptroller Afeni, “Our approach is simple: we will act professionally, enforce the law firmly, protect legitimate trade, and ensure that those who seek to undermine the nation’s economy are made to face the consequences of their actions.

“Under our renewed operational strategy, the operatives of the Unit have recorded significant successes in the interception of prohibited and unwholesome goods.

“Within the four weeks of our rigorous enforcement operations, the Unit intercepted and thwarted 195 smuggling attempts involving prohibited and restricted items, with a total Duty Paid Value of N6,194,695,947.05.

“The seizures include the following items: 3,028 bags of 50kg imported rice each, 995 bags of 25kg, 104 bags of 20kg, and 207 bags of 5kg; 5,986 parcels of Cannabis sativa and Indica weighing 3,407.83kg; 173 Cartons of Imported Frozen Poultry Product; 6,949 Cartons of Smuggled Spaghetti; 459 Bales, and 39 Jumbo sacks of second-hand clothing; 1,236 pieces of Used tires; 33 pieces of used rims; 8,025 Litres of PMS; 57 cartons, 37 packs and 6 pieces of Codeine Syrup.

“Other seizures include: 20 Cartons of Couscous; 23,220 pieces of new matches; 101 bags of Imported Sugar of 50kg each; 8 bags of imported Creamer powdered milk, 25 kg each; 12 bags of Grain oat products, 25 kg each; 1 x 40 ft container No. SEGU 5347239 containing 2,760pcs of Office chairs in CKD; 400 grams of Cocaine; 8 Live Pangolins; 100 grams of Methamphetamine; 1,250 12-Calibre Cartridges of Red Star Brand; 250 Cartons of Lotus Sardine (No NAFDAC Number); 21 Foreign Used Vehicles (Tokunbo); and eleven means of conveyance.

“These seizures go beyond mere statistics, but represent revenue recovered for the federation, local industries protected, and lives saved from dangerous and substandard goods.

“We will not measure our success by how much we seize, but by how much harm we prevent.

“The volume of Cannabis on display is of grave concern when considered alongside the World Drug Report of 2025 issued by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where Cannabis remains the most available and widely used drug, while simultaneously accounting for an estimated 42% of drug use disorder cases worldwide.

“Increasingly potent cannabis strains, including the variety popularly marketed as Colorado, have destroyed otherwise promising futures among young people. The effect goes beyond individual users to include disruption of families, fuelling of social vices, and placing considerable strain on our healthcare system. This interception deals a blow to the availability, illegal proceeds of sale, and use of these products, with the attendant diverse and adverse effects averted.

“The 23,220 pieces of new machetes being smuggled into the country without requisite certificates and permits could easily be deployed towards disrupting peaceful elections in a couple of months. Election violence is rarely an isolated incident but is facilitated and aided by smuggling activities like the one thwarted by our operatives.

“The Nation’s economic security remains central to the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service. In line with this priority, the Unit has strengthened compliance checks, heightened scrutiny of Declarations, corrected under-valuations, and issued Demand Notices where necessary.

“Between 30th September 2026 and date, the Unit recovered N683,661,304.05 only. Enhanced risk profiling, stricter compliance checks, targeted examination of questionable declarations, teamwork, professionalism, and collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders have all been deployed in achieving this feat.

“Let me assure importers, licensed Customs agents, and members of the trading public that the Unit will continue to distinguish between legitimate trade and fraudulent practices. We will facilitate compliant trade, but we will not tolerate attempts to evade duties, falsify declarations, or undermine national security.

“No enforcement agency can succeed in isolation. The complexity of modern trans-border crime demands coordinated action, timely intelligence sharing, and joint operational planning.

“The Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, has therefore sustained productive collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Army, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and other relevant agencies.

“Through these partnerships, seized narcotics and suspects will be handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution, while other prohibited items have been transferred to the appropriate agencies in line with their statutory mandates.

“We will continue to deepen these relationships through intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity building, and coordinated enforcement. Our collective objective remains clear: to dismantle criminal networks, protect our borders, secure our communities, and defend the national economy.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our stakeholders and members of the public to support the fight against smuggling. Smuggling thrives where it is tolerated, protected, or ignored. Every citizen has a role to play by reporting suspicious activities and supporting lawful trade. To economic saboteurs and unpatriotic individuals, our message is clear: the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, will remain vigilant. We will continue to disrupt your networks, intercept your consignments, and ensure that the full weight of the law is applied where appropriate.

“In conclusion, I wish to most sincerely appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the entire Management of the Nigeria Customs Service, for the confidence reposed in me by appointing me to lead the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’. I am deeply grateful for the policy direction, guidance, and support extended to me.

“To my officers, I commend your courage, professionalism, and commitment. Your sacrifices, often under difficult operational conditions, continue to produce tangible results for the nation. The successes recorded so far are encouraging, but they are not a reason for complacency. They are a call to greater commitment. Under my watch, the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, will remain resolute in its fight against smuggling, committed to revenue protection, and dedicated to professional, transparent, and intelligence-led Customs operations. Together, we will continue to serve Nigeria with integrity, courage, and dedication.”