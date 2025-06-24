Customs seizes 481 Cannabis Sativa, others worth N352m along Lagos waterways

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday announced that its officers had seized 481 loaves of cannabis sativa, 72 bundles of foreign textiles, seven bags of sugar, four locally constructed fibre boats, and five locally constructed wooden boats across the Lagos waterways.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Controller Patrick Ntadi, explained that the seizures had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦352,952,200.

According to Controller Ntadi, the recent operation was part of the Command’s continuous efforts to safeguard the nation’s borders, protect the economy, and uphold the rule of law.

He emphasized that security lapses can no longer be taken lightly, especially at a time when Nigeria is grappling with multiple security challenges.

He noted that over the past few weeks, the Command’s officers, known for their discipline and dedication, had carried out a series of targeted operations along maritime routes.

These efforts led to the interception of several illegal shipments and smuggled goods, which pose serious threats to the country’s economic stability and social well-being.

Among the seized items were 2,017 bags of foreign parboiled rice, valued at ₦212,995,200; seven sacks of 50kg sugar, valued at ₦672,000; seventy-two rolls of foreign plain textile material, with a DPV of ₦71,280,000; and 481 loaves of cannabis sativa, with a DPV of ₦50,505,000.

In addition, nine boats—comprising both fibre and wooden constructions—were confiscated and valued at ₦17,500,000. Altogether, these seizures amount to a DPV of ₦352,952,200.

Ntadi stated that this marks a significant blow to criminal networks engaged in smuggling and illegal trade, and it demonstrates the Command’s commitment to ensuring that only lawful commerce thrives within the country.

Speaking on the factors that contributed to the successful operation, Ntadi attributed the Command’s performance to the encouragement and backing from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi.

He also highlighted enhanced intelligence gathering, improved synergy with other security agencies such as the Nigerian Navy, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Marine Police, and the Nigeria Immigration Service, as well as the deployment of more patrol vessels across the coastlines and inland waterways.

Ntadi further stressed the importance of staying vigilant and continuously adapting strategies to counter the changing tactics of smugglers.

He urged members of the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities along the waterways. According to him, collective vigilance is crucial to maintaining economic integrity and public order.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Comptroller-General Adeniyi and his management team for their instrumental role in providing the necessary resources and equipment that empowered the Western Marine Command to succeed in its operations.

This support, he said, has created an environment where legitimate trade can flourish without fear of criminal interference.

In closing, Ntadi acknowledged the commendable support received from sister agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy, which worked closely with the Command in achieving these milestones.

He assured the public that the Western Marine Command remains resolute and will not relent in its fight against smuggling and illegal activities.

The Command, he concluded, is fully committed to upholding the law, protecting Nigerian citizens, and ensuring justice prevails.

