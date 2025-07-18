Customs seizes 420kg of pangolin scales in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command, has arrested suspects and confiscated 420kg of pangolin scales, valued at millions of naira, smuggled into Kano.

Making this known, the Command’s Comptroller, Abubakar Dalhatu, while speaking with the press, vowed that the command is highly determined to combat any threat to wildlife.

Pangolin scales are made of keratin, the same material as human fingernails and hair. The scales, which cover the pangolin’s body, are large, hardened, and overlapping, acting as a protective armour for the animal.

Investigations revealed that Nigerian pangolins are facing severe threats from illegal trafficking.

It was also disclosed that while pangolins are hunted for their meat, their scales are highly sought after for traditional medicine and other uses, especially in Asia.

Dalhatu stated that the arrest was made during a joint operation by the Command’s Special Wildlife Office, Intelligence Unit, and the Police Unit, through combined expertise and vigilance, on July 16, 2025.

He noted that the operation, which led to the recovery of 420kg of pangolin scales, was aimed at combatting illicit international trade in wildlife and associated crimes.

The operation also aimed at protecting valuable species, preserving natural resources, and mitigating threats to biodiversity, ecological balance, and national security.

He warned that the Command would not tolerate any threat to wildlife or wildlife-related crimes.

The Comptroller commended the efforts of the officers involved in the operation, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale, and international partners for the feat achieved.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to increased surveillance through technological means to combat wildlife crimes and protect wildlife species.

