The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said its officers intercepted 6,911 x 50kg bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice (over 11 truckloads), 345 kg of Indian Hemp, 486 cartons of frozen poultry products, 368 pieces of used tyres, 13 used vehicles amongst other seizures in the South-West region of the country in August.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the acting Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu revealed that 32 cartons of expired batteries, 1 X 40 ft container FTC, one used Toyota Corolla, 49 pieces of car rims, 552 pieces of car used tyres, 205 pieces of used truck tyres and 32 pieces of motorcycle tyres were also seized in the period under review.

According to Hussein Ejibunu, “In demonstrating the commitment of the Service towards safeguarding the nation’s economy from recalcitrant saboteurs; officers and men of the Unit have remained resolute in enforcing the Customs extant laws.

“While enforcing these laws, dubious importers and traders were either made to pay the maximum duty payable, through the issuance of demand notices or made to forfeit their goods to the Federal Government by way of seizing them.

“You may recall that foreign tomato paste, used clothing, foreign parboiled rice, importation of vehicles through the land borders, used tyres, arms and ammunition without end-user certificates among others, are items that fall under the import prohibition list; their importation threatens our fragile economy.

“91 seizures were recorded within the month of August with 12 suspects in connection with some of the seizures.

“Worthy of note is the fact that apart from the cartons of codeine syrup we showcased during the last press briefing, additional cartons of the product were again intercepted making a total of 394 cartons seized within the period under review.

“Notable among other seizures are:6,911 x 50kg bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice (over 11 truck-loads); 345 kg of Indian Hemp; 486 cartons of frozen poultry products; 368 pieces of used tyres; 13 used vehicles (Tokunbo vehicles); 32 cartons of expired batteries1 X 40 ft container FTC; one used Toyota Corolla; 49 pieces of car rims; 552 pieces of used car tyres; 205 pieces of used truck tyres and 32 pieces of motorcycle tyres.

“Also, 292 bales of Used Clothes and 13,525 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were also seized.

“The attention of the public is hereby drawn to the dangers posed by the importation of Indian Hemp (Cannabis Sativa) because of its effect on criminal-minded people and our youths.

“Similarly, the importation of foreign parboiled rice and poultry products is an adversary to the economy of the local farmers. Smuggling of prohibited items such as used shoes, illicit drugs, used clothes and used tyres is giving serious health concerns.





“On our part, we shall continue to partner with well-meaning citizens by soliciting timely and useful information to curb smuggling. We advise members of the public to be guided by the Import and Export Prohibition Lists for compliance.

“These seizures recorded within the month of August 2023, have a cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of N813,058,345. It is sad to note that some Nigerians would pay all duties and levies payable to the Customs authorities of other countries they import from, while they make conscious efforts to evade such payments into the federal government coffers.

“On revenue recovery, the sum of N81,449,373.38 was made through documentary checks and issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have been short-paid.

“I am using this medium to thank all patriotic Nigerians that provided useful information that led to some arrests, and also the compliant traders and importers for complying with the extant laws.

“While the recalcitrant ones are advised to stop because it is a crime.We are also expressing our gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, for the additional logistics supply of two (2) trucks for the evacuation of seizures and a towing truck. The provision of these additional logistics has eased our operations.”

