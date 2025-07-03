Customs seizes 2,693 parcels of Cannabis Sativa worth N172m in Ogun

The Idiroko Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday announced that its men seized a truck loaded with 2,693 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 1.450kg with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N172,920,000.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Controller Godwin Otunla, stated that the Command is committed to intensifying efforts against smuggling and cross-border crimes.

The Customs boss said, “On Sunday, 29 June 2025, at about 0005 hours, our operatives, during an intelligence-driven operation, intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number EPE-595-LA. The vehicle was driven by one Mr. William Asare, a 39-year-old Nigerian resident of Mobil, Challenge area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Upon initial examination, the truck was suspected to be conveying prohibited items. Further inspection revealed that several parcels of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana, had been ingeniously concealed within fabricated compartments, also referred to as a false bottom, of the truck.

“In accordance with Section 226 of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Act, 2023, the truck was immediately moved to the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko for further investigation. A comprehensive physical examination revealed a total of 2,693 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 1.450kg.

“Other enabling provisions of the NCS Act 2023 that guided this operation include Sections 6 and 250. The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizure amounts to N172,920,000.

“The successful interception of this large quantity of illicit drugs is a significant step in preventing the circulation of these harmful substances in our communities, especially among our youth, and in safeguarding national security.

“I wish to reaffirm the Command’s commitment to intensifying efforts against smuggling and cross-border crimes.

“Gentlemen of the press, having secured the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) and Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, I will now hand over the seized cannabis and the suspect to the NDLEA, Idiroko Special Command, for further investigation and necessary action.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate the CGC on his well-deserved election as the Chairperson of the WCO Council, comprising 186 member countries. This is a prestigious global recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to reform and modernisation in the Nigeria Customs Service.

“I am also pleased to announce that the Command has just taken delivery of 13 operational vehicles, generously allocated by the CGC to boost our operational capacity. We are deeply grateful to him and the entire management team for their continued support and encouragement.”

