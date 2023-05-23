The Federal Operations Unit of Nigeria Customs, Zone D, Bauchi, has seized Pangolin scales and claws weighing 216 kilogrammes and valued at the sum of N48 million.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Controller, FOU, Zone “D” Bauchi, Joseph Adelaja, in a letter he signed and addressed to the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Abuja.

In the letter dated May 18, 2023, entitled: “Incident report on interception and evacuation of four sacks of Pangolin scales and one small sack of Pangolin claws weighing 216 kgs, along Sangere-Yola Axis, Adamawa State, on Thursday, May 11, 2023,” and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the letter, “on the said date (Thursday, May 11, 2023), at about 11:15pm, while acting on credible intelligence the Acting Controller, FOU Zone ‘D’ constituted a team comprising of men of Headquarters and also swiftly deployed the Maiha/Belel Liaison, Roving Team ‘A’ and Yola Roving Patrol Teams of the Unit.

“The team raided a makeshift shop at a motor park along Sangere-Yola Axis and evacuated Four sacks of Pangolin Scales and one small sack of Pangolin claws.”

According to him, “The evacuated sacks of Pangolin scales/claws were weighed to be a total of 216 kgs (with a Duty Paid Value of N48 million).”

The Acting Controller added that, “On the instructions of the Ag. Controller FOU Zone ‘D’, the sacks of Pangolin scales/claws were seized and deposited in Government Warehouse Bauchi/Gombe Area Command for safe keeping.”

Meanwhile, the FOU Public Relations Officer, Umar Abdullahi, while speaking with Journalists said that the contraband contravened provision of Section 63 of Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria 2004 (as amended) as well as the Federal Government Policy on Export Prohibition.

“It is important to also note that illegal wildlife trade is contrary to the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), especially items on Appendix 1 where Pangolin falls under,” he said.

Umar Abdullahi warned that: “The Nigeria Customs Service is alive and responsive to its constitutional duties and will therefore, not fold its arms and allow disgruntled elements to continue with their nefarious activities.”

He concluded saying, “We urge them to repent from their criminal acts otherwise, we will get them wherever they are within the Zone in order to prosecute them in accordance with the law.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE