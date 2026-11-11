Customs seizes 15,375 litres of petrol in Kwara, Niger axis

Operation Whirlwind of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 15,375 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at N15.37 million, in a series of intelligence-led operations across border communities in Kwara and Niger states.

The seized petroleum products, comprising 615 jerrycans of 25 litres each, were intercepted at strategic locations in the Niger-Kwara axis as part of sustained efforts to combat the diversion and smuggling of petroleum products.

Speaking during a public auction of the seized products at the Kwara Area Command of the NCS in Ilorin on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Mahmood Bello Ishidi, who addressed stakeholders on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the seizures were made through intelligence-driven operations targeting identified smuggling flashpoints.

He listed the locations where the interceptions were made to include Kaiama, Shiya, Kenu, Boriya, Luma, Baruten, Ilesha-Baruba, Taberu and Salla-Gwanara.

According to him, the operation’s latest achievement demonstrates the determination of the Customs Service to prevent the illegal movement of petroleum products and protect Nigeria’s economic interests.

He said the intercepted products had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N15,375,000.

Describing petroleum smuggling as economic sabotage, the National Coordinator warned that the illegal trade undermines government revenue, disrupts the domestic supply chain and contributes to artificial scarcity and rising costs of petroleum products.

“Beyond depriving the nation of critical revenue, it distorts the supply chain, leading to scarcity and inflated costs that unfairly burden honest Nigerians,” he said.

Ishidi added that the illicit business also strengthens organised criminal networks, weakens border security and poses wider threats to national security.

The National Coordinator, who described the auction as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of seized petroleum products, said the exercise reflected the government’s commitment to the prudent management of recovered national resources.

He also used the occasion to outline his leadership priorities, promising to strengthen intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, operational supervision and enforcement strategies to consolidate the achievements of Operation Whirlwind.

“As the newly appointed National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to providing purposeful and strategic leadership, enhancing operational effectiveness, and consolidating the gains and achievements already recorded by the operation,” he stated.

He explained that the renewed strategy would prioritise stronger coordination, intelligence-led interventions and a results-driven operational framework to improve the effectiveness of the operation across its areas of responsibility.

Ishidi commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management of the Nigeria Customs Service for their continued support, while acknowledging the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to the fight against petroleum smuggling.

He also praised the Acting Controller of the Kwara Area Command and officers of Operation Whirlwind in the Niger-Kwara axis for their professionalism, diligence and commitment, which he said had contributed to the successes recorded.

The Customs chief called on residents of border communities to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information on suspicious movements and activities.

“The fight against smuggling is a collective responsibility, and your support remains indispensable in protecting the nation’s economic stability,” he appealed.

He assured Nigerians that Operation Whirlwind would intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering and enforcement operations across its operational fronts to frustrate petroleum smugglers and safeguard the country’s economic interests.