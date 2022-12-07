Customs seize pangolin scales, red wine, others worth N1bn

The Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force Team A on Wednesday said its men intercepted 1010 by 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice; I. 376.4kg of pangolin scales; 100 cartons of Red wine and other seizures worth N1,009,676,000 in the month of October and November 2022.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, Coordinator of the CGC Strike Force Team A, Mohammed Sani Yusuf explained that other seizures intercepted include; 40 kg of Indian Hemp; 58 bales of used clothing; and 35 units by 25 litres of jerry Cans containing PMS.

According to Sani Yusuf, “In our quest to safeguard our country from the selfish activities of economic saboteurs, collect revenue for the federal government, and to provide security. We have remained resolute and undeterred at enforcing the government’s policies and Customs extant laws.

“In tandem with the support provided by the management of the Service under the leadership of Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali CFR (Rtd), our strategies are reviewed to defeat smugglers’ game of concealment, false declaration, underpayment etc. during the yuletide period.

“Seizures displayed are a reflection of officers’ commitment to duty, and none compromise posture in the discharge of our statutory responsibilities; aimed at protecting the national economy and preventing the importation of prohibited, and harmful goods. Prominent among other seizures made within the period under review are; “Two suspects were arrested in connection with some Customs offences during the period under review, both of them were released on administrative bail.

“In our efforts to prevent revenue loss through undervaluation, underpayments, and wrong classification, the sum of N537,905,304 was collected following the issuance of demand notices to defaulters.

“May I remind you that a ban was imposed on the international trade of pangolins and their parts in the 2016 convention held in flora, South Africa. Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), Some species of animals are conserved from going into extinction, hence, pangolin among other animals have been subject to exploitation which has continued till date but little are known about their natural history, status that must be conserved.

“Campaigns and sensitization on the poaching of pangolins must be intensified since it plays a dominant role on the ecosystem thereby protecting the forest from termites and other insect destructions.

“It would interest you to know that since our resumption till date, we have cumulatively generated N5,254,784,650 when compared with last year’s revenue of N3,588,016,694 with a difference of N1,666,767,956 representing a 32% increment through demand Notice, underpayment and wrong classification. We have also made a good number of seizures with a total DPV of N8,500,903,673.00.

“Finally, as we intensify our efforts to continually seize smuggled items, and arrest suspected perpetrators, it is our hope that these’ seizures, revenue recoveries, and arrests would serve as deterrents to would-be smugglers and duty evaders.”

