Customs seize N320m smuggled goods in Kebbi

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Services had between January and December 2020 intercepted no fewer than 227 contraband items with street value put at N320 million in Kebbi State.

The Area Comptroller of Customs in Kebbi State, Hafiz Kalla, who disclosed this to Tribune Online in his Office averred that his command activities during the year under review centred on suppressing smuggled items despite the closure of land borders.

The seized items according to him were intercepted at various locations of the command in the state, notably, Kamba, Kangiwa and Yauri axis. Adding that the seized items comprise 333 kg of cannabis sativa otherwise known as India hemp, one sack of 5mg diazepam drugs and 121 sacks of power snuff.

Other items seized according to the Customs boss includes 91bags of foreign sugar, 3,999 bags of fertilizer, 19 bags of 100kg and 20 cartons of 20kg per boiled rice and four trucks load of hide and skin, 256 cartons of cream, 115 sacks of potassium nitrites among others.

Mr Kalla explained that all the items seized have been auctioned and the process realised have been paid to the federation account.

He, therefore, called on the general public to assists the Nigeria Customs in its efforts to rid the entire Nation of smuggled items to enhance and encourage local productions.

