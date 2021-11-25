Customs seize armoured vehicle, other contraband worth N300m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ (FOUC) says it has seized an armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without an End User Certificate and other contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million.

Mr Ali Ibrahim, the FOUC Comptroller said this while showcasing the seized items as he addressed newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday.

Ibrahim listed other seized items to include eight other vehicles worth N158,734,742million and 294 bags of foreign parboiled rice concealed with RC minerals worth N11,760,000million.

Other seized items were 304 pieces of used tyres worth N4,560,000million, 657 jumbo bales of used clothing worth N131,400,000million and 32,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil popularly known as Diesel concealed in 650 jumbo sacks worth N11,700,000million.

Ibrahim said that the seized goods were intercepted along different routes which include the Umuikaa/Aba, Okada/Benin, Benin/Auchi and Enugu/Ubollo roads with seven suspects arrested.

He thanked the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) for his logistics support to the Zone and pledged to justify the confidence reposed on him.

He urged Nigerians to support the Service in its advocacy against smuggling while warning smugglers to stay off the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, his areas of jurisdiction.

He also thanked men and officers of FOUC for their gallantry in the face of challenging assignments and restated his unwavering commitment to their welfare.

His words: ” We recorded this sterling feat between October 14, 2021, when I took over as FOUC Comptroller and Nov. 13, 2021, largely due to the leadership style of the Comptroller-General and the entire management team of the Service.

“We pledge to continue justifying the incentives and logistics support we receive which includes a recent additional supply of 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles which are already being used in our patrol and surveillance activities.

“We urge the general public to join the service in the advocacy against the peril of smuggling to the Nation’s economy.

“We also warn economic saboteurs who will want to use this festive season for their nefarious activities to desist from such illegal business.

“No matter how surreptitious their activities may be, this unit is more determined and committed to ensure unwavering implementation of the Government’s fiscal policy,” he said.

