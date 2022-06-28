Customs seize 14 trailers loads of rice, others worth N1.2bn in Ogun

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said it made a cumulative estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,290,108, 608.00 from seizures of foreign rice, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other prohibited items from anti-smuggling operations between the month of May and June, 2022.

The Command intercepted a total of 8,417 bags of foreign parboiled rice which is an equivalent of 14 trailer loads with an estimated DPV of N131,145,277 during the period under review. On one occasion, two trucks laden with 882 bags/50kg rice was seized along Abeokuta axis of the state, in line with Sections 46 and 169 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CEMA, Cap C45 L.F.N. 2004

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Bamidele Abiodun Makinde who made this known during a press briefing in Idoroko said if such large quantity had found its way into the Nigerian markets, it would have undermined the Federal Government Rice Agricultural Policy.

According to Compt. Makinde, a smuggled truck load of about 320 cartons (23,400 pairs) of imported foot wears, which falls under Import Prohibition List, Schedule 3 of Common External Tariff (CET) valued at N764,974,800.00 was also seized.

Similarly, a fuel Tanker suspected to contain 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel with an estimated worth of N81,823, 200 .00, abandoned by a suspected bunkerer who absconded upon sighting operatives, along Sagamu/Ijebu Ode Expressway, Ogun State, was also seized, while about 10,973 litres of PMS (petrol), was seized and disposed of, in line with extant laws.

In the area of revenue, the CAC disclosed that the command made N12,818,181.00 from importation and auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, intercepted at different locations and exit points to Republic of Benin during anti-smuggling operations.

He further said: “As part of our synergy and collaboration with sister security agencies in the State, our operatives in the course of their routine patrol duties intercepted illicit drugs and narcotics, namely 117 small sacks, 6 big sacks, 1,100 wraps (book size), 81 wraps (coconut size) of Cannabis Sativa and 1 carton containing 1,100 packets of Tamol (225mg per tablet x 10), 300 packets of Tramol (100mg per tablet x 10) and 168 packets of CocodomolCodein (500mg per tablet x 8) with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N221, 820,820.00.

“Some of the other seized items include: 390 cartons of frozen poultry products; 19 Bales and 104 sacks of foreign used clothes; 120 cartons of new foot wears (including 23 pairs of new slippers) and 53 cartons of foreign used shoes; 122 cartons of foreign wine; 72 pieces of used compressor; 10 units of vehicle and four units of motorcycle used as means of conveyance; two units of foreign used vehicle (Tokunbo); 289 cartons of imported tomato paste and vehicle spare parts.

“May I, at this juncture, restate that our intelligence network in the Command is continuously strengthened for an improved and efficient performance. We deploy intelligence in virtually all our operations in the area and greater successes are being recorded on a daily basis.





“This is for the smugglers cum criminal elements in the state to note that we are always ahead of them, and that their antics/nefarious activities, shall always be uncovered. We shall make seizures and arrests which could inflict gross financial injury on such perpetuators.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Customs seize 14 trailers loads of rice, others worth N1.2bn in Ogun

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Customs seize 14 trailers loads of rice, others worth N1.2bn in Ogun

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Customs seize 14 trailers loads of rice, others worth N1.2bn in Ogun