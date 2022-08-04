Customs seize 12 trucks of rice, 201 cartons of seasoning cubes, others in July

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, said its officers seized 7,261 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 12 trucks load) and 34,725 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 201 cartons of expired seasoning (chicken cubes) amongst others worth a duty paid value (DPV) of N537,479,927.5.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, on Thursday, acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, explained that it is a misplaced priority for an importer to use his hard-earned forex for the importation of expired seasonings (Chicken Cubes), used clothes, shoes and tyres.

According to Controller Ejibunu, “Let me use this medium to remind you that poultry products remain a prohibited item under the import list, because of its intending health and economic implications.

“It may interest you to know that the Federal Government in her wisdom banned the importation of poultry products so as to support the growth of our domestic poultry farms, and to protect them from foreign competition.

“Secondly, it was discovered that in the process of transporting these products, some hazardous chemicals are applied to help in preserving the products; since its frozen state cannot be sustained till it reaches the final consumers. This act calls for public concern as it could be a source of different ailments and diseases for consumers.

“Perhaps, there is no Nigerian family that has not been affected by either an accident caused by a substandard or used tyre, skin diseases or cancers and many more; as a result of patronage to prohibited imported products into the country.

“While we collectively sympathise with those that are affected by this menace, we are also calling on patriotic citizens to cooperate with the Customs Service and other law enforcement agencies to stamp it out.

“You may recall that some weeks ago, Nigerians had to pay more for premium motor spirit (PMS) amidst scarcity. Despite the fact that the Federal Government had subsidised the product for local consumption, many Nigerians still passed through this hardship; partly because some unscrupulous citizens choose to satisfy their egoistic desires by smuggling the products into the Republic of Benin; some of which were along the border corridors.

“Notable among the seizures recorded within the period under review are: 7,261 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice(equivalent to 12 trucks load); 600 bags of basmati rice (5kg each); 34,725 litres of petroleum motor spirit (PMS); 39 bales of used clothes; V. 225 pieces of used tyres; 201 cartons of expired seasoning (Chicken Cubes); 331 cartons of frozen poultry; 6 units of used imported cars; 2,634 cartons of slippers/shoes; 900 pairs of used shoes; and 42 units of used motorcycles, etc.

“Nine suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures. Seizures recorded had a cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of N537,479,927.5.

“Through meticulous checks on import documents, followed with the issuance of demand notices to importers/agents found to have short paid their duties; the sum of N24,957,351.71 was collected as revenue. “This amount would have been lost to some non-compliant importers/agents if not for the watchfulness and the uncompromising disposition of officers of the Unit.

“From the foregoing, it is evident that these dare devil smugglers are unrelenting in executing their unlawful and vile businesses. We are, therefore, soliciting useful and timely information from patriotic Nigerians to enable us tame smuggling.





“Compliant importers and agents are encouraged to sustain their compliance level, as the Unit and the Service remain resolute at facilitating legitimate trade.”

