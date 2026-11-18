The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded a three-day review of its B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System in Lisbon, Portugal, with resolutions aimed at addressing operational challenges, accelerating cargo clearance, strengthening cargo tracking and improving revenue collection.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NCS said the workshop brought together its management and officers, Trade Modernisation Project Limited (TMPL) and CB-XP representatives to assess the system’s implementation and agree on technical and operational improvements.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of ICT Modernisation, Oluyomi Adebakin, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for supporting innovation and capacity development.

The Managing Director of TMPL, Jummai Umar-Ajijola, who represented the Chairman, Saleh Ahmadu, said the B’Odogwu system had attracted interest from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

She added that improvements to the platform had generated higher revenue and strengthened the revenue ecosystem.

“We are to work to find a concrete plan not only to consolidate but to build a change roadmap going forward at the assessment of the three years so far,” Umar-Ajijola said.

She also commended the NCS Public Relations Unit for its consistent reporting on the project.

Key resolutions reached at the workshop included upgrading the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), strengthening bond and transit management, automating customs procedure code approvals and improving the processing of import, export, re-importation and transit declarations.

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Participants also discussed harmonising procedure code nomenclature to promote consistency, efficiency and accountability in customs operations.

On cargo tracking, they reviewed plans to integrate the upgraded ECTS with B’Odogwu and replace 200 obsolete electronic seals with 2,000 newly procured units.

Other discussions covered individual container tracking for relevant transit declarations, improved bond registration and validation, and stronger controls over bonded cargo movements to minimise diversion.

The workshop also considered integrating B’Odogwu with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), improving the Transire Processing System and upgrading the platform’s reporting dashboard, search filters and Harmonised System (HS) Code search functionality.

Other areas reviewed included access to previously processed declarations, improved monitoring of procedure code applications, system alerts to minimise processing errors and the incorporation of Time Release Study requirements.

Participants also reviewed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Bond Management, Transire Commands and Export Commands to ensure compliance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

They agreed that all requests for system modifications must be reviewed and approved by the Officer in Charge of the Project Management Office before deployment.

The project’s communication plan was also reviewed to strengthen stakeholder engagement.

At the closing ceremony, the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services (FATS), Kikelomo Adeola, emphasised the need to implement the workshop’s resolutions.

The ceremony featured a presentation by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Murtala Mu’azu, and goodwill remarks from CB-XP Chairman Edward Bowen.

Specific responsibilities were assigned to relevant NCS and TMPL units to ensure that the agreed resolutions translate into practical improvements in the B’Odogwu system.