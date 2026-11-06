Customs releases 98 stranded containers to Power Minister

Electricity consumers across Nigeria are set to benefit from a more robust and dependable power grid as the Federal Ministry of Power, led by Honourable Minister Joseph Tegbe, has successfully secured the release of transmission equipment that had been stranded at the nation’s ports for nearly 20 years.

During a media address in Lagos, Tegbe announced that 44 containers had been released from the ENL Terminal, while another 54 were released from the APMT and Sun & Moon Terminals, bringing the total to 98 out of more than 300 containers that had been held.

The minister explained that the equipment, comprising high-capacity transformers, cables and switchgear, was acquired to expand the transmission network and ease pressure on overloaded substations.

The prolonged detention of the supplies stalled critical projects, placed existing substations under severe strain, exposed valuable assets to deterioration and resulted in mounting charges on the cargo.

He emphasised that the adverse effects were felt daily by businesses incurring higher costs for alternative power, families experiencing electricity interruptions and public institutions struggling to maintain essential services.

The release followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for the immediate clearance of the cargo.

The minister, alongside the Comptroller-General of Customs, worked to facilitate the breakthrough.

Tegbe expressed gratitude to the President for his support and thanked the Ministers of Finance and Marine and Blue Economy, the Comptroller-General of Customs, as well as officials of the Ministry of Power and its agencies.

At the press conference, Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi said the release was made possible by the President’s directive for the prompt clearance of the cargo and for relevant agencies to resolve outstanding charges and administrative issues without delay.

Customs has initiated steps to clear the containers in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Ports Authority and terminal operators.

Adeniyi promised to work closely with the minister until all the containers were cleared and urged terminal operators to provide the necessary support for the vital national initiative.

During the inspection, most of the equipment was found to be functional and viable. Once evacuated, it will be verified, tested and refurbished where necessary before being deployed to project sites to complete stalled installations, ease pressure on overloaded substations and strengthen constrained transmission corridors.

As these projects become operational, they are expected to reduce power interruptions caused by overloading, improve voltage performance and strengthen the network’s capacity to deliver electricity to homes, businesses and essential services.

Tegbe assured Nigerians that the ministry would oversee the recovery process through to installation and commissioning. He also promised updates on the remaining containers and expressed confidence that they would be released without further delay.

By recovering equipment that has remained idle for years, the government is translating policy into action and promises into tangible progress that Nigerians can experience in their homes, shops and workplaces, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.