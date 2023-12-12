The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened an investigation into an alleged bribery incident involving a female Customs officer at the Lagos airport.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, the Service condemned the act of the female Customs officer, labeling it inappropriate and unprofessional.

According to the Customs statement, “The Nigeria Customs Service is diligently investigating an incident at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where an officer was observed soliciting ₦5000 bribe from a passenger.

“This behavior has rightfully raised public concern, and we are committed to ensuring full accountability.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident transpired at New Terminal, within the departure hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, and was captured on video by the involved passenger. The recording reveals an inappropriate request for ₦5000 in exchange for expeditious processing of customs procedures.

“We wish to confirm that the Officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command.

“The NCS strongly condemns this unprofessional conduct and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism. A comprehensive investigation is underway to scrutinize the incident thoroughly, and appropriate actions will be taken.

“Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with the core values of our service, and we are resolute in maintaining a transparent and accountable customs operation.

“We encourage passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly. These reports are crucial in upholding the integrity of our service and ensuring that officers adhere to the highest ethical standards. The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity.”

