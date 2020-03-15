Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the North-Central zone has said that it prevented 10 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily from being smuggled out of the country through border communities since the Federal Government border closure policy.

Speaking while meeting with Textiles, Shoes, Veils and Market Women Association in Ilorin at the weekend, coordinator, Joint Border Operations Drill Sector-III, Comptroller Uba Garba, said that the 10 million litres of PMS “is presumed to be the average quantity of PMS usually smuggled from Nigeria daily to the neighbouring countries through the numerous petrol stations along the border communities.”

North-Central zone of the sector covers Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states.

Comptroller Garba listed other achievements of the sector as a reduction in smuggling of illicit arms used for terrorism/crime, illegal drugs, and sub-standard foods with potential to cause health hazards; reduction in human/child trafficking and illegal migration; increase in government revenue accrued from payment of Nigeria Customs Service duties; provision of enabling environment to boost local production especially area of agriculture; enhancement of security across Kwara State/North-Central zone; denial of freedom of movement to criminals and reduction in criminal activities and crime rate across the states and zone and Nigeria in general.

The coordinator said that during the period under review the command seized 12,255 of bags of rice; 252,000 litres of PMS; 6,617 litres of diesel, 177 vehicles; 80 motorcycles, 160 illegal migrants; 11 illicit weapons.

He put the estimated value of the seized goods at N703.7 million.

He advised textile materials dealers, buying their goods from Kano to always have a copy of single goods declaration form (SGD) used and ensure that they pay for their goods from the original importers to prevent their goods being seized.

He urged the association to partner with the sector by sensitizing its members not to patronise smugglers working against the interest of the nation.

The coordinator also said that Section-147 of Customs and Excise Law gives power to customs officers to search and raid any premises suspected to be housing smuggled goods.

He declared that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s transformation agenda especially in the area of security the service has essentially keyed into protecting the borders from infiltration of dangerous weapons and destructive materials.