To create a better conducive housing scheme for Officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the service is partnering with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank in constructing a total of 5009 housing units nationwide.

The CGC disclosed this at the Pacesetter Garden Estate, Ajoda Ibadan, Oyo State, in the company of the National President of Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, DCG Festus Okun, DCG Greg Itotoh, ACG Aliu Olaniyi Alajogun, ACG Bello Jibo and a host of other senior officers.

CGC Adeniyi acknowledged the scheme’s impact on Officers and families, especially in boosting their work morale effectively and efficiently.

He said, “The Service is providing temporary relief through staff quarters, but concerns persist regarding retirement and subsequent vacation from these quarters.

“To establish a sustainable housing solution, a strategic partnership has been formed with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB). This collaboration aims to construct 5, 009 Housing Units nationwide, providing a stable foundation for Officers and empowering them to invest in their families and futures, ultimately enhancing their effectiveness in serving the nation.”

According to him, the housing scheme features diverse residences, including two-bedroom terrace bungalows and three-bedroom terrace duplexes, strategically located in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Asaba, Masaka, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

The CGC expressed gratitude to the Cooperative Mortgage Bank, Modern Shelter, and Brains & Hammers for their collaboration in this flagship housing programme.

President of the Cooperative Association of Nigeria, Tajudeen Aiyeola, urged State Governors and Ministers at the national level to take deliberate actions in providing low-cost housing for Nigerian citizens.

He emphasised that achieving substantial provision for affordable housing is possible with government interest, encouraging local production of housing materials, cost reduction, and facilitating access to work-based loans.

Aiyeola stressed the need for government support and subsidies to benefit Nigerian citizens.

Highlighting the importance of the cooperative sector, Aiyeola noted its significance in various human endeavours, extending from the national level to its affiliates.

He said the cooperative structure is a crucial instrument for the government to implement social and economic programmes aimed at the welfare of Nigerians.

While addressing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Aiyeola commended the uncommon initiative, emphasising the eradication of poverty in Nigeria by prioritising the middle and lower classes.

He called for collective efforts from the government, government parastatals, agencies, and the private sector to focus on members welfare and reduce turnaround time in Nigeria.

Aiyeola urged all agencies in Nigeria to follow suit, commending the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for initiating programmes that benefit the people.

Representing the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the Special Assistant to the governor stated that the initiative will contribute to the state’s economic development, aligning with his commitment to providing housing and other developmental projects.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs for the endeavour and urged everyone to support it, emphasising its potential to boost the state’s economy and provide value to Nigerian agencies.

The event ended with the presentation of housing documents to respective recipients, group photographs with various groups of stakeholders present at the event, and a tour of the various types of One bedroom bungalows, two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows three-bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows and Four-bedroom bungalow.

