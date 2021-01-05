Customs officially opens llleila border

The Nigerian Customs Service has on Tuesday officially open Illeila border for the purpose of the citizens for import and export business activities.

The controller of customs covering Sokoto and Zamfara States, CG Abdulhamid Ma’aji, stated this in Illeila while holding a meeting with residents communities both from Illeila in Nigeria and representative of Kwanni in the Niger Republic as well as relevant stakeholders.

The CG while assuring the people of the community the total cooperation of his men, said with the opening of the border, economic activities will return to Illeila and its environment.

He called on residents of the area to give maximum support to Nigerian Customs and other security agencies so as to help them in discharging their responsibilities.

“Now that this border is open for operation, let me appeal to every residents of both Illeila and Kwanni for their cooperation.

“I want to assure everyone that the Nigerian Customs and its sister agencies are ready to be professional in discharging their duties.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell you that all items that are tagged as contraband still remain banned.

“Items like rice, palm oil, drugs among others still remain banned and will not be allowed to enter the country from this land border and I appealed for total cooperation,” he stated.

ALSO READ: English Premier League records 40 COVID positive cases in one week

The chairman of Traders association in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, in his remarks commended the government for the reopening of the land borders in the state.

He reassured that traders in the state will continue to collaborate with the security agencies while avoiding bringing in goods that are not allowed into the country.

He said with the reopening of the border, residents of the communities who have been out of job will benefit, while governments at all levels will benefit from improved revenue of the country.

Also speaking, the technical supervisor of the customs in charge of ICT in the zone, DSC Babagana Shettima, assured that the command will collaborate with both the Customs agent and the traders in making things work amicably.

He urged all the businessmen in the state to always make use of the opportunity provided through the ICT to obtained relevant papers relating to their export or imported goods.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE