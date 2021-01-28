Customs officer dies in hotel room in Kano

A Customs officer on Thursday was found dead in a hotel room located on Oyo Road, Nomansland, Kano.

According to a source, the Customs officer often lodged at the hotel away from his Zango, Daura, Katsina base, each time he visits Kano for an undisclosed mission.

The source further disclosed that the late Customs officer arrived Kano on Wednesday evening and lodged at the hotel.

It was however stated that when he arrived, he confided with the hotel attendants that his was indisposed and requested one of the attendants to buy him a tin of milk, complaining that he was suffering from a lingering stomach ulcer.

The source hinted that as soon as he took delivery of the tin of milk, his condition deteriorated, a situation that prevented him from taking the drugs before he went to bed on the said night.

He said on Thursday morning, the Customs officers failed to open his door as he usually did. This compelled the hotel attendants to force open the door. They found him lying lifeless on the floor, with the tin of milk, a loaf of bread and his drugs beside him.

Following this, according to the source, the hotel management rushed to the nearest Nomansland police station to report the incident.

He said, ”A team of security operatives from Nomansland police station promptly came to the hotel and conveyed his lifeless body in their Toyota Hilux to an undisclosed location.”

Attempts to get the State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report failed.

