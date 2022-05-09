Customs officer caught assaulting civilian withdrawn, under administrative investigation ― NCS

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, said that one of its officers caught on video assaulting a civilian has been withdrawn and is currently under administrative investigation.

In a statement released on Monday by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, DC Timi Bomodi, the Service explained that its officers have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media. In it, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday the 7th of May 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

“This officer and other members of that team from FOU Zone ‘C’ have since been withdrawn from patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.

“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times. Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline. The NCS would like to reassure the general public of its commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens and frowns seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

“We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident.”





