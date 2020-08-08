Customs officer allegedly shoots driver in Oyo

An officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was alleged to have shot a member of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lateef Aboki, at the Iseyin/Ibadan motor park in Iseyin on Friday evening.

It took the quick intervention of operatives of the Oyo State police command, Iseyin Division to prevent what could have degenerated into violence.

It was gathered that three Customs officers who were in mufti had chased a public transport vehicle to the motor park on the suspicion that it was conveying bags of rice.

An official at the park, Mr Lateef Shittu, said when the Customs officials got to the park, they were asked to identify themselves, but instead, they began shooting sporadically to scare people.

Mr Shittu said one of the bullets later hit Aboki on the chest and seeing what they had done, the officers fled the scene.

He said members of the park immediately contacted the Iseyin police division and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his officers arrived to calm the situation.

“In fact, the vehicle they came for was not conveying any bag of rice; they just came to create a problem at the motor park.

“It was the police who saved the situation.

“The victim was later taken to the hospital where he is responding to treatment,” Shittu said.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NCS, Oyo/Osun Command, Mr Abdullahi Lagos, while speaking with Tribune Online, said the officers involved were not from the Oyo/Osun command.

“The officers are from the Federal Operations Unit and they are allowed to work anywhere. It is just that the incident happened in our jurisdiction but they are not officers of the command.”

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development.

SP Fadeyi said the DPO of Iseyin division immediately moved in so that there won’t be reprisals.

The police spokesperson said the situation in the town has returned to normal following the development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…