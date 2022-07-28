Customs, NAFDAC, NDLEA destroy 48 containers of seized pharmaceuticals in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, led other agencies of government to destroy 48 containers of seized and condemned pharmaceutical drugs at the LAWMA Waste Destruction Site in Epe, Lagos State.

Other agencies of government present during the destruction of the 48 containers of seized pharmaceutical drugs were the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Leading the Customs delegation was the ACG, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari. Also with the ACG were the Customs Area Controller for Apapa Customs Command, Compt. Yusuf Malanta Ibrahim and the National Spokesman for NCS, DC Timi Bomodi.

Addressing the media at the destruction site, ACG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Usman Dankingari said that unregulated drugs like the ones being destroyed are fuelling banditry, kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

According to ACG Dankingari, “This type of drugs fuel banditry, armed robbery, terrorism and insecurity in the country. That is why the Federal Government, through the Customs and NAFDAC, regularly mop up these drugs from circulation.

“it is on the basis of this that the Comptroller General of Customs mandated us to come and destroy these illicit drugs in collaboration with other government agencies. For today, we are destroying eight containers of these drugs. In total, we have 48 containers of drugs that will be destroyed in the coming days.

“These drugs came into the country as import units but were seized after examination revealed that they are substandard and fake. These are drugs that don’t have expiry or manufacturing date on them. These drugs didn’t pass through NAFDAC regulation and have everything written on them in foreign languages that Nigerians won’t be able to read.

“We have Tramadol in various brands among the drugs to be destroyed. We also have Diclofenac and all sorts of analgesic drugs that were not certified by NAFDAC. We also have Codeine and so many types of drugs that have not been duly certified for consumption by NAFDAC.”

Also speaking to the media at the destruction site, an Assistant Director, Enforcement and Investigation Directorate of NAFDAC, Mr Kunle Ojo, explained that all the drugs earmarked for destruction have not passed through NAFDAC regulatory process, and thus does not have any evidence of proper registration.

In the words of the NAFDAC official, “All these drugs have not passed through NAFDAC regulatory processes and thus are fake drugs.

“Therefore, since we cannot certify that they were properly registered by NAFDAC, we cannot guarantee their genuineness.

“We want to thank the Customs for not letting these substandard drugs to get into the market because they can cause a lot of health hazards to the unsuspecting public. It can cause health hazards like Cancer, Liver problem, kidney problem and so many more.”





Also speaking, Area Controller of Apapa Customs Command, Ibrahim Malanta said that the drugs flout section 46 and 47 of the Customs Excise Management Act (CEMA), and therefore are liable to seizure.

“These drugs flout section 46 and 47 of the CEMA Act and thus are liable to seizure. To ensure they don’t get into society, we are destroying them all, 48 containers in numbers. Before the end of the week, we should be done with the destruction process,” Comptroller Malanta stated.