Customs introduces new cargo examination rules to cut clearance delays

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Edo/Delta Area Command, said it has introduced a new operational framework to standardise cargo examination, reduce clearance delays and strengthen coordination among agencies in trade operations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has said.
The framework, known as the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Coordinated Cargo Examination and Trade Facilitation, is also designed to eliminate duplication of responsibilities, improve compliance with Customs laws and safeguard government revenue.
Acting Customs Area Controller, Edo/Delta Area Command, Mr Dominic Ortsen, disclosed this at the launch of the document at the Command Headquarters in Warri, Delta State.
ALSO READ: Nigeria’s cocoa exports to U.S. hit $142m in 2025
Ortsen, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Peters Josu, on Tuesday in Benin, described the initiative as an institutional reform aimed at establishing clear, uniform and coordinated procedures for cargo examination.
Ortsen said the SOP was developed, following operational assessments and consultations with officers and stakeholders across the Command.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now