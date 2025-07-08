Customs intercepts undeclared foreign currencies worth over N600m at Kano airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command, has intercepted undeclared foreign currencies valued at over ₦600 million and arrested three suspects at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

This was disclosed on Tuesday during a joint press conference by the Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa Command, Dalhatu Abubakar, and the Zonal Director of the EFCC Kano Command, Ibrahim Shazali.

Abubakar stated that the suspects were apprehended with foreign currencies concealed in their luggage. One of them, identified as Ahmed Salisu, a Ghanaian passport holder with passport number G5347658, arrived in Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight at about 12:15 p.m. on July 7, 2025.

He explained that the suspects and the foreign currencies were intercepted by officers of the Service who acted on credible intelligence in collaboration with other agencies within and outside the country. He added that upon arrival, the suspect, like all other passengers, was reminded of his obligation to declare any foreign currency or negotiable instrument exceeding $10,000, but he refused to do so.

Abubakar noted that acting on intelligence, the suspect and his luggage were flagged for further inspection. During the search, officers discovered various foreign currencies concealed in cartons of clothing. The total value of the intercepted currencies was estimated at ₦653,987,268.50.

He described the concealment as a desperate attempt to evade detection, emphasizing that the Command remains alert and steps ahead of criminal elements. He further revealed that the Command, in conjunction with the EFCC, has commenced a full investigation into the incident and that prosecution is already underway.

Abubakar reiterated that the success of this interception sends a strong message to those attempting to undermine the nation’s financial laws, adding that the surveillance systems in place are active and efficient. He affirmed that no matter how many times such attempts are made, the authorities will continue to intercept them through divine grace and commitment to national security.

During the handover of the seized currencies, the Zonal Director of the EFCC, Ibrahim Shazali, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for the successful operation. Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, Shazali expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration between the two agencies.

He said the joint effort highlights their shared commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders and fighting economic crimes. According to him, the operation on July 7 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport was a result of credible intelligence and meticulous coordination.

Shazali emphasized that the interception was not only significant because of the amount recovered but also for the message it sends. He said the EFCC and the Nigeria Customs Service have zero tolerance for illegal cash smuggling and are determined to track down and prosecute anyone attempting to circumvent the law.

