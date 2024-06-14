The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, revealed that its men at the Tin-Can Island Customs Command have intercepted hard drugs and unwholesome pharmaceutical products worth N4.1bn imported from India and Canada.

Addressing journalists inside the Tin-Can Island Port, Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi said that the drug seizure highlights a troubling trend and the evolving tactics of criminality and insecurity in Nigeria.

According to the Customs CG, “We will recall that in recent months, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a number of successfully executed interceptions and seizures of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, illegal wildlife and petroleum products at various locations, representing a concerted effort to prevent illegal entry and exit in and out of the country through diverse routes and means of conveyances.

“These interceptions have brought to light a concerning trend wherein criminal networks engage in collaborative attempts to subvert the competency of the agencies tasked with mitigating the trafficking of such illicit substances.

“The misuse and abuse of drugs, particularly Cannabis Indica and codeine, pose severe dangers to our society. Codeine, a restricted drug in Nigeria, has been widely abused, leading to devastating effects on our youth. This substance not only impairs the health and well-being of individuals but also contributes to the rise in criminal activities.

“Cannabis Indica, similarly, has become a significant concern, with its abuse leading to mental health issues, addiction, and social problems. Unchecked activities involving restricted items serve multiple purposes for criminal elements.

“These drugs, for instance, are used as stimulants by criminals, further fuelling societal unrest and instability. Additionally, the proceeds from the illicit drug trade are often used to finance disruptions by non-state actors, posing a significant threat to our national security and economic stability.

“The Nigerian government under the President Bola Ahmed-led administration is determined to stabilise the economy and create an environment where all citizens can thrive and prosper. As part of these efforts, the NCS plays a crucial role not only in revenue collection from legitimate trade but also in the protection of our society. Our mandate includes ensuring that harmful and illegal substances do not find their way into our communities.

“It is within this context that the ongoing collaborative efforts between the NCS and the Nigeria Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have consistently yielded positive results. Recall that in the past, I have reiterated that the collaborative synergy between NCS and its partner agencies exemplifies the effectiveness of pooling resources and intelligence, reinforcing the commitment of our agencies to safeguarding the nation’s borders and protecting its citizens from the threats posed by smuggling.

“It is against this background that NCS is pleased to provide an update on yet another seizure of two containers of unwholesome importations comprising of 1x40ft container of regulated unregistered pharmaceutical products and another 1x40ft container of illicit psychotropic substances seized by Tin-Can Command of the Service.

“Details of the seized containers are as follows: Three plastic drums concealing several packets of Cannabis Indica; 46 bags containing 2,144 packets of Cannabis Indica all weighing 1,072kilogrammes (kg) seized from 1x40ft Container No. GAOU 669921/5 imported from Canada. The approximate street value of the illicit substances is N3, 216,000,000.00.

“877 cartons of Barcadin cough syrup with codeine, 200 bottles of 100ml per carton; and 82 cartons of Really Extra Diclofenac Sodium 50mg tablets – 600 packs per carton imported from India was also seized. The approximate street value of the cough syrup is N964,339,348.00.

“This operation highlights a troubling trend and the evolving tactics of criminality and insecurity in our country. However, it also is evident of the NCS resolve to remain vigilant and showcase our ability to intercept and disrupt the activities of those who seek to harm our nation.

“The NCS will continue to work closely with relevant national and international agencies to conduct operations that lead to the interception of illegal goods and the disruption of criminal networks. We urge all patriotic Nigerians to continue their legitimate business activities, assured that the NCS is actively working with stakeholders to ease the challenges faced by businesses and the general public.

“I will conclude, as I appreciate your presence once again at this critical press conference, where recent seizures of unregistered drugs were highlighted, revealing the persistent challenges posed by sophisticated smuggling networks. Investigations are currently ongoing, and perpetrators will be made to serve the full wrath of the law.

“Let this seizure serve as a warning to those who engage in illicit activities that the NCS remains vigilant and dedicated to protecting our society. NCS is more than ever committed to ensuring that the benefits of a stable and prosperous economy are enjoyed by all Nigerians.”

