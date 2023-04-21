The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday said its men intercepted a Ford Bus with registration number EPE 622 YC at Gbatrome, Badagry while on routine patrol along the Abidjan – Lagos Corridor.

This is even as the Command stated that upon search of the bus, seven large sacks containing 553 parcels of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp) going to Kaduna, were discovered.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Spokesman of the Command, Abdullahi Hussaini, the Command said that Four male occupants of the vehicle comprising two civilians and two members of one of the sister security agencies conveying the contraband items were arrested.

The contraband narcotics valued at about N10m and the means of conveyance were taken to the station at Seme and detained pending further investigations.

Also taken to the station are the four male suspects who have volunteered statements.

However, the two members of one of the sister security agencies were handed over to their agency for further necessary action.

A preliminary investigation following the questioning of the suspects revealed that the Indian hemp was destined for Kaduna.

The Area Controller of the Command Comptroller Dera Nnadi, mni, has condemned this nefarious means of earning a living by some members of the society who have no consideration for the damaging effects of hard drugs which contribute to crime in the country.

He enjoined members of the society who traverse the Seme Corridor to take advantage of the trade facilitation effort of the Nigeria Customs Service and engage in a legitimate business.

Meanwhile, the Customs Area Controller Seme Command and Chairman of the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, Comptroller Dera Nnadi wishes all stakeholders and officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service and sister border agencies along the corridor to remain vigilant during the Sallah celebration as smugglers may wish to take advantage the public holidays to engage in their reprehensible acts.

He also directed them to ensure that all facilities and critical government infrastructures in their area of responsibility are protected during this period as always.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…