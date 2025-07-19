Customs intercepts illicit drugs worth over N20bn in Rivers

Nigeria Customs Service says it has confiscated illicit hard drugs worth over ₦20bn at the Onne Port, in Eleme local government area of Rivers State.

The illegal drugs, according to the customs, were intercepted in 16 containers, 11 of which contained assorted types of hard drugs.

Comptroller-General of Customs, (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Port Harcourt Area II Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, Onne.

He stated that the illicit items were concealed beneath legitimate consumer goods, including chilly cutters and ceiling fans to exploit legitimate trade channels and evade regulatory scrutiny.

The Customs Boss, who gave a breakdown of the confiscated items, said, “The Command has successfully intercepted a total of sixteen (16) containers with an aggregate Duty Paid Value of Twenty Billion, Five Hundred and Forty Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Two Hundred Naira (₦20,549,998,200) as calculated in accordance with Service valuation protocols.

“Analysis of these seizures reveals sophisticated concealment tactics and systematic attempts to circumvent established import protocols.

“Eleven (11) containers were found to contain illicit pharmaceutical products comprising: 1,301,000 bottles of Codeine Syrup (100ml each); 9,300,000 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac. 12,600,000 tablets of Royal Tapentadol/Tramadol (225mg each); 3,500,000 tablets of Trodol (5mg each); 210,000 tablets of Hyergra (200mg each); 17,360 tablets of Bisoveu g. 2,200,000 tablets of Bassuka (50mg each).

“The contraband items were strategically concealed within legitimate consumer goods including 9,280 pieces of chilly cutters, 118 pieces of ceiling fans, 2,610 pieces of plumbing materials, 2,268 pieces of Smart Tech vehicle parts, 97,200 tins of tomato paste, and 700 cartons of cream.”

The CGC further disclosed that seized pharmaceuticals products if allowed entry in the country and the public, poses severe health risks including drug addiction.

Adeniyi said, “The potential impact of these illicit pharmaceuticals on public health and national security cannot be overstated.

“Unregulated pharmaceutical products pose severe risks including drug addiction, compromised treatment outcomes, and the facilitation of organized criminal activities that threaten community safety and national stability.”

The Customs Comptroller-General noted that the customs efforts were in tandem with President Tinubu’s comprehensive approach to combating transnational organized crime and ensuring that Nigeria’s borders remain impenetrable to criminal enterprises seeking to compromise the country’s sovereignty.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Customs had since intensified intelligence-led enforcement across all commands, particularly focusing on high-risk corridors and ports of entry, to ensure that importation and exportation of contraband goods becomes a thing of the past.

He said; “In accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and the Service’s mandate on public accountability and stakeholder engagement, I hereby convene this press briefing to formally apprise the general public of significant anti-smuggling operations undertaken by the Port Harcourt II Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The Nigeria Customs Service maintains steadfast commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s policy objectives of securing our borders, protecting public health, and safeguarding national security.

“Our anti-smuggling operations align directly with the administration’s comprehensive approach to combating transnational organized crime and ensuring that Nigeria’s borders remain impenetrable to criminal enterprises seeking to compromise our sovereignty.”

The Controller General commended officers and men of the Port Harcourt Area II Command who through their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication to duty successfully executed the recent interdictions, reaffirming the service commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s security and economic transformation agenda through enhanced border management, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and sustained anti-smuggling operations.

“Their actions exemplify the core values of the Service and demonstrate our collective commitment to protecting Nigeria’s borders and citizens.

“The Nigeria Customs Service reaffirms its commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s security and economic transformation agenda through enhanced border management, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and sustained anti-smuggling operations.

“We shall deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that Nigeria’s borders remain secure against those who would compromise our national health security and economic prosperity for criminal gains.

“We hereby serve notice to all criminal networks attempting to use our borders for illicit activities: the Nigeria Customs Service, in partnership with sister agencies, maintains zero tolerance for smuggling operations and will pursue the full weight of the law against all perpetrators,” he added.

Earlier, the Controller, Port Harcourt Area II Command, Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, said the latest feat by the customs was achieved in collaboration with sister agencies.

He said, “The containers were intercepted in collaboration with the other agencies, most especially, NDLEA, NAFDAC and DSS.

“We have today, 11 by 40 foot containers of illicit drugs, and 4 by 20 containers of prohibited tomatoes pastes, and 1 by 40 container of assorted goods.

“We were able to achieve this because of the excellent relationship and collaboration which has been part of the CGC’s policy trust on collaboration consolidation and innovation. So, we are not doing it alone, we are doing it in synergy with other sister agencies,” he said.

