Customs intercepts container of donkey genitals on the Kaduna–Abuja road

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over a 40-foot container loaded with donkey genitals to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The handing over of the seizures was done to uphold Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), protect endangered species, and preserve biodiversity.

The Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi while handing over the donkey genitals to NESREA on Thursday at the NCS Government warehouse, Karu, Abuja, said they were intercepted last month by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

Adeniyi who was represented by Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, and National Public Relations Officer said this seizure is not an isolated incident, as over the past 12 months, the Special Wildlife Office has uncovered and disrupted multiple illicit wildlife trafficking operations across the country.

Noteworthy among these include the recovery of six African Grey Parrots and the arrest of one suspect on 10 December 2024 at Kano, the interception of two live pangolins, five Mona monkeys, two Tantalus monkeys, one baby baboon, and an African Grey Parrot at Lagos Airport in May 2025.

In another separate operation, there was an arrest of one suspect in the Ikom area of Cross River State linked to seizures of 213 parrot heads, six eagle heads, 128 hornbill heads, and other exotic species.

On 13 January 2025, the NCS handed over rescued tortoises to the National Park Service in Oyo State; several seizures involving taxidermy specimens, such as life-sized lions, zebra hides, gorilla parts, and pangolin scales have been recorded in various ports and logistics routes nationwide.

One such case involved 119.4kg of pangolin scales found in a container concealed in sacks around the Calabar area of Cross River State.

In another development, 120 African Grey Parrots were rescued and one suspect was arrested in Fufore area of Adamawa.

Also, the SWO has made seizures of illicit wildlife products between December 2024 and June 2025, successfully intercepting the 6087.9 kg of Pangolin scales, 15kg of worked Ivory, 157 Live African Grey Parrots, 20 green Parrots, 4 live Senegal Parrots, 2 Budgies, 6 live Monkeys, 4 live Pangolins

3022 donkey skins, 37 Taxidermies, 16 Zebra Skins, and 10603 Male Donkey Genitals.

Similarly, it has apprehended more than 10 suspects involved in wildlife trafficking

networks, out of which 1 conviction has been secured, while the other cases are ongoing.

These actions, the NCS said, have disrupted the entire supply chains, reducing the availability of wildlife products on the black market.

The Comptroller General of Customs stated that these figures underscore the scale, sophistication, and profitability of the illegal wildlife trade, stressing that the interception was carried out under coordinated surveillance by officers of the SWO and CIU, further confirming the persistence of illegal wildlife trafficking networks in exploiting Nigeria’s corridors.

Adeniyi pledged that the Service will continue to provide updates on future developments and prosecutions as they unfold.