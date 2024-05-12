The Nigeria Custom Service, Western Marine Command has Intercepted 177 sacks, 61 kegs of PMS amidst fuel scarcity.

This was disclosed on the official X account of the command @CustomsNG on Sunday, 12th, May 2024, in a press statement.

The statement:

Amidst the scarcity of petroleum products in the country, Officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command have intercepted 177 Sacks and 61 Kegs of 25 Litres containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Isalu Creek Badagry Waterway en route Benin Republic.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarters on Friday, 10 May 2024, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Paul Bamisaiye, disclosed that the seizure was made possible by a joint patrol team on credible intelligence.

ALSO READ:Address current hardship, C&S Movement Church spiritual father charges FG

“At about 2330hrs on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, while on joint patrol based on credible intelligence, we received the movement of 2 Boats laden with what was suspected to be petroleum products concealed in sacks.

Upon receipt of the information, the team moved into Isalu Creeks Badagry Waterway.

The Customs Area Controller stated that careful examination of the seizure at the Command Headquarters revealed “177 Sacks and 61 Kegs of 25 Litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) containing 12,500 Liters with a total Duty Paid Value standing at N8,750,000.”

According to him, the action of the smugglers contravenes Section 245 & 254 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Comptroller Bamisaiye warned smugglers to desist from their wicked acts or risk arrest, as the command has zero tolerance for smuggling.

“There’s a strong warning to the economic importance of this kind of seizure at a time of fuel scarcity can not be over-emphasised.

People are suffering due to artificial scarcity, but they are busy smuggling these products outside the country to make money. It’s either they stop this act, or we continue to arrest them. We have zero tolerance for this act,” he vowed.

The CAC further commended the effort of officers involved in the interception and their commitment to duty.

Customs WMC Intercepts 177 Sacks, 61 Kegs of PMS Amidst Fuel Scarcity Amidst the scarcity of petroleum products in the country, Officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command have intercepted 177 Sacks and 61 Kegs of 25 Litres containing Premium Motor… pic.twitter.com/U8XVcxMLmW — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) May 12, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js