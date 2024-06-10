The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a significant seizure of 150,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth over N100 million in just one week, as part of its “Operation Whirlwind” aimed at reducing smuggling activities.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, warned smugglers that it’s no longer business as usual and urged them to find legitimate jobs.

The seized PMS, packed in Jerry cans and tankers, will be auctioned to the public.

The NCS is working with other agencies, including the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Nigeria National Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the availability of petroleum products to Nigerians and prevent smuggling.

The authorities have also warned that any tanker found in border areas or far from its original destination will be confiscated.

