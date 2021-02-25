Customs intercept 554 cartons of Tramadol, others at Lagos ports

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 654 cartons of Tramadol imported into the country from India.

Addressing newsmen, on Thursday, in Lagos, the Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mi Yusuf explained that 989 cartons of Mixagrip tabs wrongfully declared as Winches and gaskets were also intercepted at the Lagos port.

According to Comptroller Yusuf, “Barely three weeks after I resumed duty here in Apapa, I came in with strong determination, zeal and commitment to ensure that the confidence and trust bestowed on me by the CGC is upheld and not abused. In line with that, the command’s anti-smuggling architecture has been redesigned to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum.

“Acting on Manifest Management system, we were able to track and intercept a container with No. 1793504 manifested as ceramic tiles. Upon 100 per cent physical examination to ascertain its true contents, it was found to contain 554 cartons of Tramadol capsules (120mg) concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles. Furthermore, with the support of my Management team we were able to make the following intervention:

“One 40ft container loaded with sacks of mosquito coil products but declared as Ground paper and packaging paper bag.

“Seven containers loaded with bales of used clothing and shoes

“One container of an unregistered pharmaceutical product (989 cartons of Mixagrip tabs) wrongfully declared as Winches and gaskets.

“At this point, it is noteworthy to state that the consignments are out rightly seized for breaching the provisions of sections 46, 47, and 161 of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004 and provision of schedule 4 (17) of the Common External Tariff.

“Based on the foregoing, the Command has launched a preliminary investigation with a view to identifying the consignees for arrest and possible prosecution in connection with this criminal and unlawful importation.

“The Total Duty Paid Value of the aforementioned seizures is N223,225,900.00.”

