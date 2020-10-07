Customs intercept 5,342 ATM, memory cards concealed in beans bag at Kano Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a man, Sanusi Labaran, conveying not less than 5,342 ATM Cards, 7 pieces of memory cards as well as 1 piece of SD card on his way to Dubai onboard Ethiopian Airline after concealing the items in two bags containing beans as camouflage.

Disclosing this on Wednesday in Kano State, the Area Comptroller, Kano/Jigawa Customs, Nasir Ahmed to pressmen at the command’s headquarters.

According to him, if the suspect had succeeded, the country would have lost greatly.

Ahmed then congratulated the Customs Officers deployed at the Aminu Kano International Airport for a job well done and encourage them to be at alert at all times as such persons might begin to explore other ways of carrying out their illegal businesses.

￼He, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s entry and exit points under his command, handed over the suspect to officials from the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for further investigations.

He noted that the gallant men and officers of the command made the arrest sequence to intelligence and professional tactics employed by his officers to ensure no illegal or prohibited items are moved into and or out of the country through the airport.

While commenting on the arrest, Mr Sunusi Aliyu, EFCC Zonal Head, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, applauded the Customs in Kano for the seizure which he describes as a clear violation of the country’s Money Laundry Act.

He then promised that the commission will conduct discreet and diligent investigations to unravel the identity of those working with the suspect already in custody if any and would be prosecuted upon completion of their findings.

Aliyu, however, disclosed that with this collective and concerted effort it will not be easy for unpatriotic people to dent the image of the country, assuring the Customs of further synergy between the two agencies to checkmate crimes in the financial sector.

