Customs impounds contraband worth millions of naira in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service have seized contraband being smuggled into the country.

The command, at a press briefing by the Controller, Godwin Otunla, at the Idi-Iroko border, revealed that 1,037 parcels of coconut-sized cannabis sativa, dane guns, 88 rounds of live cartridges, 13,125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 2,627 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, four units of foreign used vehicles, seven units of means of conveyance vehicles, and 29 bundles of used pneumatic tyres were among the seized goods.

Otunla said that since assuming office in April, he has been leading a team of dedicated, vigilant, and courageous officers to ensure that the command generates revenue and suppresses smuggling as their core mandates, adding that trade facilitation remains inspiring and steadfast.

The Controller further stated that the command was able to record this success through collaboration with relevant security agencies, adding that their activities and commitment have safeguarded the border communities and national security in general.

Otunla also commended the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the consistent support of his management team.

He emphasised that the revenue generated by the command has significantly increased from ₦10.6 million to ₦42.2 million since his assumption of office, saying, “This improvement reflects the efforts of the command to prevent revenue leakages, ensure compliance, and foster legitimate trade across the border.”

In line with inter-agency synergy and national protocol, the command handed over the seized cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idi-Iroko Special Command, while the seized arms and ammunition and other explosive materials were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, for further action.

