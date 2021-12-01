Customs impound unprocessed woods, others worth N7.1bn in two months

The Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Team A on Wednesday said its officers impounded contrabands and falsely declared cargoes worth N7,851,656,053 between October and November 2021.

Addressing the media in Lagos during a show of the seized items, the Coordinator of the Team, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu explained that seven people were arrested in connection with the 103 seized items.

According to the Strike Force Coordinator, “For the months of October and November 2021, our combination of intelligence, diligent enforcement and zero compromise disposition resulted in a total of 103 seizures with total duty paid value of N7,851,656,053 (seven billion, eight.

“As we have highlighted in some recent media briefings, most of the seizures were in contravention of Federal Government policies on export prohibition while some were contrary to import guidelines.

“Some also were a direct attempt at evading payment of duty to the government. Our operatives will not look the other way for these forms of illegal activities to thrive.

“We have here as part of the seizures, 61 containers of wood with DPV of N6,874, 173,101.

“Also seized is 36 containers of charcoal with DPV N381,916,500. There is also 1,110 pieces of raw hides and skin in 185 sacks with a DPV of N61,188,750.

“There is also a 1×20 ft container of batteries with DPV of N19, 163,052.

“Among the seizures, we are showing you today is also 4x40ft containers of second-hand clothing with DPV of N566,700,000.

“We also seized a 1x20ft container of tomato paste in 1,912 cartons, worth N9,703,400.

“So far, seven suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures and they have been granted bail.

“We are not unaware of smugglers desperation to carry out their illegal activities at all times, especially when yuletide approaches, but they should be aware that no matter how smart they rate themselves, the Strike Force Team A will always be steps ahead of them. We will always uncover their antics, seize their wares and arrest them for prosecution.

“We advise them in their own interest to desist from these unlawful activities and embrace only legitimate trade. The more they violate the laws, the more they have us to contend with.

“We will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us by the comptroller-general of customs who has given us this task of protecting the economic life of our country and well being of the people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Customs impound unprocessed woods Customs impound unprocessed woods

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Customs impound unprocessed woods Customs impound unprocessed woods