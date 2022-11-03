Customs generate N790bn from importers at Apapa ports in 9 months

The Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it generated N790billion from importers between January to September, 2022.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, the Customs Area Controller, Apapa command, Compt. Yusuf Malanta, said the command improved by 29.8 percent from N609billion generated in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to him the command also intercepted contraband such as codeine, tramadol, unprocessed woods worth N12.4billion in the year under review.

Yusuf said, “in the period under review, the command has collected revenue to the tune of N790.6billion. This showed an exponential improvement of N181.5 billion as against N609 billion naira collected in the corresponding months of the year 2021.

The 2022 collection represents 29.8 percent increment. This remarkable achievement was made possible because of our officers’ tireless commitment to ensure that all revenue leakages are being mitigated, as well as, sustaining the level of compliance by the importers/stakeholders in the clearance value chain.”

Speaking on the anti-smuggling drive of the command, Yusuf said, “Anti-smuggling activities have been one of the command’s focal points, especially with the activities of some unrepentant traders who are always looking for avenues to undermine our system.

“The command has fortified its forensic manifest management to monitor and detect fraudulent transaction through audit trial to ensure that illicit trade are being tracked before the declarations are lodged.

“Furthermore, the enforcement unit has been reinforced through improved collaboration and sharing of credible intelligence with relevant government agencies to suppress smuggling activities to its barest minimum.

“For the period under review, the command recorded 145 seizures of various items with a duty paid value (DPV) of N12.4bn.”

The Customs boss, however, warned importers to be compliant, saying non compliant traders will continue to face the full wrath of the law.