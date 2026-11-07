Customs fixes bad spot on Ijokodo road to ease vehicular movement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, has rehabilitated a deteriorated section of Ijokodo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, in a move aimed at improving accessibility and easing movement for motorists and residents.

The intervention, carried out as part of the Command’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, was led by the Acting Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Wale Moses Adewole, alongside members of the Command’s Management Team, officers and men, the Public Relations Officer, Abdulmalik Abiodun Akintola, said in a statement on Saturday.

The personnel actively participated in fixing the damaged portion of the road to provide relief for motorists, residents and other road users who regularly ply the route.

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The Command said the initiative was designed to complement government efforts towards improving community infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of residents.

It added that the exercise reflected the Service’s recognition that its responsibilities go beyond revenue generation and anti-smuggling operations to include meaningful contributions to the development of its host communities.

The Oyo/Osun Area Command reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that promote public welfare, strengthen community relations and contribute to socio-economic development.