Customs dispel rumour of planned auction of 7000 cars

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Hameed Ali, Customs boss

The Nigeria Customs Service has dispelled rumours that the Service is set to auction over 7000 cars, stating that the Service e-auction platform remains the only channel through which the Service auctions vehicles.

In a statement signed by DC Timi Bomodi recently, the NCS stated: “We wish to restate that our electronic auction (e-auction) platform is functional and remains the only authentic means of auctioning goods to members of the public. This reminder is pertinent in light of rumours making the rounds that a special auction of over 7000 cars will soon be held by the Service.

“We wish to state that auctions are periodic and advertised in advance on our website to avail members of the public the opportunity of selecting and bidding for items of their choice.

“It will be recalled that the Service deployed the e-auction platform in July 2017 specifically to improve efficiency in revenue generation to the federal government, as well as provide equal opportunities to all Nigerians in the seamless disposal of seized/condemned and overtime/abandoned cargoes.

“Since its implementation, the e-auction has lived up to expectations by guaranteeing transparency and integrity in the auctioning process.

“Requirements to take part in the e-auction bidding process by interested public/bidders include: applicant must have a valid tax identification number (TIN) issued by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with an active e-mail account for the issued TIN; conditions and terms of this auction are to be carefully considered by an interested person before acceptance; applicant must ensure he/she has an authentic and nationally accepted means of identification i.e. international passport, driver’s license, national identity card or voters card.”

