The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it has begun an investigation into the authenticity of a leaked document detailing whereabouts of Boko Haram terrorist camps in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, despite the fact that the document was signed by Customs Comptroller in charge of Enforcement at the headquarters, H.A Sabo.

Disclosing this to Tribune Online on Sunday, Spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah stated that classified documents bordering on national security issues are not meant for public consumption, particularly when security agencies are relying on such documents to nip in the bud insecurity happenings.

According to the Customs national Spokesman, “We are not sure of the source of that document. We will begin Investigation to confirm the authenticity of that document.”

Recall that over the weekend, the social media was awash of an internal memo signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, H.A Sabo, stating that the Boko Haram terrorist group have camped in five prominent locations in Abuja, planning to unleash terror on unsuspecting citizens.

According to the internal memo which was titled “Re: Intelligence on national security”, the agency stated that, “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHT”s) in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close.to Idu town in Kogi State.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times.

“Ensure wide circulation please,” the circular which was copied to the office of the Zonal coordinators; office of the Customs Area Controllers; office of all CC Marine commands; office of CC FOU, A, B, C, and D; office of Coordinators operation Ex-Swift Response; Office of Coordinators CGC Strike Force; and office of the CC, Customs police stated.

