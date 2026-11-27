The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, has commissioned a newly constructed healthcare centre at Owode, Iragbiji, Osun State, as part of efforts to improve access to basic healthcare services in its host communities.

The facility, commissioned on Thursday, was facilitated by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, under the Customs Cares Initiative, the Service’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The initiative, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Akintola Abdulmalik, is aimed at promoting community development and improving the well-being of residents, particularly women, children and other vulnerable members of society, beyond the Service’s statutory responsibilities of revenue generation, trade facilitation and anti-smuggling operations.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Wale Moses Adewole, expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General for facilitating the project, describing it as a demonstration of purposeful leadership and commitment to improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

Adewole noted that the healthcare centre would provide essential medical services to residents of Owode, Iragbiji and neighbouring communities, thereby enhancing access to healthcare and contributing to community welfare.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Olabomi, Odundun IV, also expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General and his management team for the intervention, describing the project as a significant contribution to the well-being of his people.

The monarch noted that the facility would help improve maternal healthcare, particularly safe delivery.

He also commended the Acting Area Controller for his role in facilitating the project and sustaining cordial relations between the Customs Service and the community.

The commissioning of the healthcare centre underscores the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, community engagement and sustainable development through interventions designed to deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.