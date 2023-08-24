In its efforts to refine the work efficiency of officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service through training and re-training, the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College in Gwagwalada, Abuja, recently graduated 50 officers of Junior Course 16.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at the college’s Conference Theatre, Ahmed Makarfi Hall, was graced by the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi.

In his address, the acting CGC felicitated the graduands and expressed his commitment towards enhancing the professionalism of Customs officers through training and capacity building.

“I congratulate you for attaining this level of finishing your course, having shown commitment and competence in dealing with Customs rules.

“I hereby urge you to make good use of what you have been taught and continue to be good ambassadors of the service as you leave this college,” he said.

Adeniyi urged them to maintain good relationship with members of their host communities while contributing to revenue generation and enhancing border security.

The Customs’ boss, while revealing some glad tidings to the directing staff, also urged the graduands to take the knowledge and skills they gained in the college with high esteem.

The commandant of the college, ACG Kingsley Chukwu Egwu, who earlier addressed the graduands, tasked them to put to use all they had learnt during their training at the college, as the country awaits their positive contributions in the area of suppressing smuggling, generating revenue as well as facilitation of legitimate trade.

Egwu said, “It is with great honour and privilege to be part of this graduation ceremony of Junior Course 16, 2023. It is without a doubt that you have spent three months having rigorous training. I congratulate you for your tenacity and commitment, which has led us to today’s occasion.

“I want to urge you, the graduands, to build up your competence and capacity in discharging your official duty as trained Customs officers, having undergone this training at the college. I do not doubt that you are now well equipped and ready to serve the Nigeria Customs Service well.”

As part of activities for the occasion, certificates and awards were presented, including the best overall student of Junior Course 16 award.





Before the graduation ceremony, the college had organised a regimental pre-graduation dinner for the students on Wednesday, where the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Strategic, Research and Policy, DCG Al-Bashir Hamisu, represented the acting CGC as the special guest of honour.

Addressing the students during the feast, the acting CGC said, “I have no doubts in my mind that considering the quality of training you have received, you all will be good ambassadors of the college and the service at large and I wish to implore you to exhibit your competence to your subordinates when you go back to your places of work.”

Junior Course is one of the service’s tenets aimed at acquainting the organisation’s operatives with productive policies and ethics of Customs work for three months in the college.